|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|France 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caballero 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|100
|001
|01x
|—
|3
E_Allen (2). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Noda (10), Rodríguez (11). HR_Brown (2), France 2 (5).
HBP_Sears 2 (Suárez,Caballero).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:00. A_19,268 (47,929).
