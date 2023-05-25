OaklandSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30232Totals28353
Ruiz cf4000Crawford ss4000
Noda 1b4120France 1b4322
Rooker dh4000Rodríguez cf4020
Brown rf3112Kelenic lf3000
Langeliers c3000Suárez 3b2001
Bleday lf3000Raleigh dh4000
Peterson 3b3000Hernández rf3010
Allen ss3000Murphy c3000
Kemp 2b3000Caballero 2b1000

Oakland2000000002
Seattle10000101x3

E_Allen (2). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Noda (10), Rodríguez (11). HR_Brown (2), France 2 (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Sears531101
May BS,0-2211102
Lovelady L,0-32-301111
Acton1-310020
Seattle
Gilbert W,3-2832206
Sewald S,11-11100002

HBP_Sears 2 (Suárez,Caballero).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:00. A_19,268 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you