|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Seattle, Gourde 21 (Kuhlman, Cholowski), 6:17. 2, Seattle, Larsson 8 (Oleksiak, Beniers), 18:31. Penalties_Reedy, SJ (Tripping), 13:20.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Oleksiak, SEA (Hooking), 10:19; Larsson, SEA (Interference), 11:07.
Third Period_3, Seattle, Rask 9 (Sheahan, Borgen), 19:08 (en). Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 4-11-9_24. Seattle 12-6-13_31.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies_San Jose, Kahkonen 14-14-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Seattle, Driedger 9-13-1 (24-24).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:17.
Referees_Cody Beach, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Mitch Hunt, Trent Knorr.
