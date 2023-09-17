Seattle701014637
Detroit77710031

First Quarter

Sea_K.Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:04.

Det_J.Reynolds 22 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:49.

Second Quarter

Det_Raymond 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 4:51.

Third Quarter

Sea_K.Walker 3 run (Myers kick), 14:16.

Det_Montgomery 4 run (Patterson kick), 9:05.

Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:27.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lockett 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:38.

Sea_T.Brown 40 interception return (Myers kick), 8:04.

Det_J.Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:08.

Det_FG Patterson 38, :00.

First Overtime

Sea_Lockett 6 pass from G.Smith, 5:41.

A_66,434.

SeaDet
First downs2825
Total Net Yards393418
Rushes-yards25-8227-102
Passing311316
Punt Returns0-02-17
Kickoff Returns3-670-0
Interceptions Ret.1-400-0
Comp-Att-Int32-41-028-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-172-7
Punts3-50.6671-53.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-2
Penalties-Yards9-804-24
Time of Possession33:3130:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 17-43, G.Smith 3-20, Charbonnet 4-16, Dallas 1-3. Detroit, Montgomery 16-67, Gibbs 7-17, Raymond 1-11, C.Reynolds 3-7.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 32-41-0-328. Detroit, Goff 28-35-1-323.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-59, Metcalf 6-75, Smith-Njigba 5-34, Fant 4-56, Dissly 3-35, Parkinson 2-41, Charbonnet 2-14, Walker 1-11, Bobo 1-3. Detroit, Gibbs 7-39, St. Brown 6-102, J.Reynolds 5-66, LaPorta 5-63, Raymond 2-46, Montgomery 1-7, Green 1-2, C.Reynolds 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 56, Myers 45.

