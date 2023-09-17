|Seattle
|7
|0
|10
|14
|6
|—
|37
|Detroit
|7
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
Sea_K.Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:04.
Det_J.Reynolds 22 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:49.
Second Quarter
Det_Raymond 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 4:51.
Third Quarter
Sea_K.Walker 3 run (Myers kick), 14:16.
Det_Montgomery 4 run (Patterson kick), 9:05.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:27.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:38.
Sea_T.Brown 40 interception return (Myers kick), 8:04.
Det_J.Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:08.
Det_FG Patterson 38, :00.
First Overtime
Sea_Lockett 6 pass from G.Smith, 5:41.
A_66,434.
|Sea
|Det
|First downs
|28
|25
|Total Net Yards
|393
|418
|Rushes-yards
|25-82
|27-102
|Passing
|311
|316
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|3-67
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-40
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-41-0
|28-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-17
|2-7
|Punts
|3-50.667
|1-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|4-24
|Time of Possession
|33:31
|30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 17-43, G.Smith 3-20, Charbonnet 4-16, Dallas 1-3. Detroit, Montgomery 16-67, Gibbs 7-17, Raymond 1-11, C.Reynolds 3-7.
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 32-41-0-328. Detroit, Goff 28-35-1-323.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-59, Metcalf 6-75, Smith-Njigba 5-34, Fant 4-56, Dissly 3-35, Parkinson 2-41, Charbonnet 2-14, Walker 1-11, Bobo 1-3. Detroit, Gibbs 7-39, St. Brown 6-102, J.Reynolds 5-66, LaPorta 5-63, Raymond 2-46, Montgomery 1-7, Green 1-2, C.Reynolds 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 56, Myers 45.
