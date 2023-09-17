|Seattle
|7
|0
|10
|14
|6
|—
|37
|Detroit
|7
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
Sea_K.Walker 1 run (Myers kick), 7:04. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:56. Key Plays: K.Walker 14 run; G.Smith 11 pass to K.Walker; G.Smith 18 pass to Metcalf; G.Smith 16 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-8. Seattle 7, Detroit 0.
Det_J.Reynolds 22 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:49. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:15. Key Plays: Goff 11 pass to LaPorta; Goff 20 pass to J.Reynolds. Seattle 7, Detroit 7.
Second Quarter
Det_Raymond 36 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 4:51. Drive: 5 plays, 65 yards, 2:46. Detroit 14, Seattle 7.
Third Quarter
Sea_K.Walker 3 run (Myers kick), 14:16. Drive: 2 plays, 23 yards, 00:38. Key Play: G.Smith 20 pass to Parkinson. Seattle 14, Detroit 14.
Det_Montgomery 4 run (Patterson kick), 9:05. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Goff 27 pass to St. Brown; Montgomery 15 run; Goff 14 pass to St. Brown; Montgomery 2 run on 3rd-and-5; Goff 5 pass to St. Brown on 4th-and-3. Detroit 21, Seattle 14.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:27. Drive: 13 plays, 61 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 32; G.Smith 1 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-2; K.Walker 3 run on 4th-and-1; G.Smith 15 pass to Metcalf; K.Walker 11 run; G.Smith 16 pass to Dissly. Detroit 21, Seattle 17.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Lockett 3 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 10:38. Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: G.Smith 13 pass to Dissly; G.Smith 15 run; G.Smith 12 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 24, Detroit 21.
Sea_T.Brown 40 interception return (Myers kick), 8:04. Seattle 31, Detroit 21.
Det_J.Reynolds 4 pass from Goff (Patterson kick), 3:08. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Goff 10 pass to Raymond; Goff 12 pass to LaPorta on 3rd-and-12; Gibbs 8 run on 3rd-and-7; Goff 23 pass to LaPorta. Seattle 31, Detroit 28.
Det_FG Patterson 38, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 30 yards, 1:44. Key Plays: Goff 12 pass to J.Reynolds; Raymond 11 run; Goff 3 pass to Gibbs on 3rd-and-6. Seattle 31, Detroit 31.
First Overtime
Sea_Lockett 6 pass from G.Smith, 5:41. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:19. Key Plays: G.Smith 17 pass to Fant; G.Smith 16 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-6; G.Smith 21 pass to Parkinson. Seattle 37, Detroit 31.
A_66,434.
|Sea
|Det
|FIRST DOWNS
|28
|25
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|18
|17
|Penalty
|3
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-11
|6-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|393
|418
|Total Plays
|67
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.5
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|82
|102
|Rushes
|25
|27
|Avg per rush
|3.28
|3.778
|NET YARDS PASSING
|311
|316
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-17
|2-7
|Gross-Yds passing
|328
|323
|Completed-Att.
|32-41
|28-35
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.405
|8.541
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|6-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-50.667
|1-53.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|107
|17
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|3-67
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-40
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|9-80
|4-24
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:31
|30:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 17-43, G.Smith 3-20, Charbonnet 4-16, Dallas 1-3. Detroit, Montgomery 16-67, Gibbs 7-17, Raymond 1-11, C.Reynolds 3-7.
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 32-41-0-328. Detroit, Goff 28-35-1-323.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 8-59, Metcalf 6-75, Smith-Njigba 5-34, Fant 4-56, Dissly 3-35, Parkinson 2-41, Charbonnet 2-14, Walker 1-11, Bobo 1-3. Detroit, Gibbs 7-39, St. Brown 6-102, J.Reynolds 5-66, LaPorta 5-63, Raymond 2-46, Montgomery 1-7, Green 1-2, C.Reynolds 1-(minus 2).
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, None. Detroit, Raymond 2-17.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 3-67. Detroit, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Love 10-3-0, Wagner 7-3-0, Brooks 6-5-0, T.Brown 4-0-1, Diggs 3-2-0, Taylor 3-0-0, Witherspoon 2-3-0, Bryant 2-0-0, Edwards 2-0-0, Nwosu 2-0-0, Woolen 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-1, Hall 1-1-0, Ja.Reed 1-1-0, C.Young 1-1-0, T.Smith 0-1-0. Detroit, Gardner-Johnson 7-1-0, Jacobs 6-2-0, K.Joseph 6-1-0, Sutton 6-0-0, Anzalone 5-2-1, Barnes 4-3-0, Campbell 4-1-0, Branch 3-1-0, C.Harris 2-0-0, Hutchinson 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2-0-0, Houston 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, R.Okwara 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, T.Brown 1-40. Detroit, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 56, Myers 45.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ Sean Petty, SJ James Coleman, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.
