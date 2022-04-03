|Dallas
First Period_1, Seattle, McCann 25 (Wennberg, Soucy), 3:55 (sh).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Seattle, Donato 14 (Wennberg, Soucy), 4:53. 3, Dallas, Klingberg 5 (Hanley, Benn), 14:25. 4, Seattle, Gourde 17 (Kuhlman, Rask), 17:47. 5, Seattle, Kuhlman 2, 19:19 (en).
Shots on Goal_Dallas 6-10-14_30. Seattle 8-15-6_29.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 24-12-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Seattle, Driedger 7-10-1 (30-29).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:27.
Referees_Brad Meier, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jonathan Deschamps.
