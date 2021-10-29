|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Minnesota, Hartman 3 (Kaprizov, Foligno), 6:27. 2, Seattle, Fleury 1 (Donskoi, Schwartz), 13:23. Penalties_Bastian, SEA (Interference), 8:42; Foligno, MIN (High Sticking), 19:54.
Second Period_3, Seattle, Fleury 2 (Donato), 7:33. Penalties_Dewar, MIN (Tripping), 17:00.
Third Period_4, Seattle, Tanev 6 (Gourde), 19:00 (en). 5, Seattle, Giordano 2 (Sheahan), 19:52 (en). Penalties_Lizotte, MIN (Boarding), 1:46; Fleury, SEA (Interference), 10:01.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-5-16_31. Seattle 13-17-8_38.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 4.
Goalies_Minnesota, Talbot 5-0-0 (36 shots-34 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 2-3-1 (31-30).
A_0 (17,100). T_2:29.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.