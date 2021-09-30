OaklandSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32252Totals31464
Kemp 2b4111Crawford ss3010
Marte cf4000France 1b3111
Olson 1b3000Seager 3b4000
Canha lf3010Haniger rf4110
Harrison ss4000Kelenic cf4012
Pinder rf4010Toro 2b4111
Chapman 3b3000Torrens dh4000
Brown dh4111Fraley lf2010
Gomes c3010Moore ph-lf0100
Raleigh c3000

Oakland0000011002
Seattle00000211x4

E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), Brown (18), Toro (11). SF_France (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Montas642017
Chafin L,2-2111110
Romo111102
Seattle
Gilbert52-331124
Smith1-300000
Castillo W,5-5111102
Sewald H,16100010
Steckenrider S,13-16110000

WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).

