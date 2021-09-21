SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35410415
Crawford ss412001.266
France 1b411100.294
Haniger rf312011.253
Seager 3b403300.211
Torrens dh400001.233
Toro 2b400001.244
Kelenic cf400000.176
T.Murphy c401000.205
Moore lf411001.182

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33272110
Harrison 2b401000.295
Marte cf401100.318
Olson 1b400002.274
Chapman 3b300013.221
Gomes c301001.215
b-Kemp ph100000.263
Canha lf400002.233
Pinder rf311000.233
c-Brown ph100001.209
Davis dh201101.207
a-Lowrie ph-dh100000.244
Andrus ss212000.245

Seattle003010000_4100
Oakland001000010_270

a-flied out for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Gomes in the 9th. c-struck out for Pinder in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Haniger 2 (22), Seager (24), Crawford (32), Pinder (14), Davis (5). RBIs_France (64), Seager 3 (99), Davis (8), Marte (22). S_Andrus.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Seager, Toro 2, Haniger); Oakland 2 (Marte, Chapman). RISP_Seattle 3 for 8; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Torrens, Pinder.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Toro, France); Oakland 1 (Harrison, Andrus, Olson).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 2-1741117913.38
Castillo, H, 81-331100162.89
Sewald, S, 9-1312-300003172.88
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 10-10584413864.05
Acevedo210002184.50
Moll110000180.00
Guerra100000153.38

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:47. A_4,068 (46,847).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you