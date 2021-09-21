|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|1
|5
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|T.Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Moore lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|10
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.221
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Pinder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|c-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Seattle
|003
|010
|000_4
|10
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|010_2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Davis in the 8th. b-flied out for Gomes in the 9th. c-struck out for Pinder in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Haniger 2 (22), Seager (24), Crawford (32), Pinder (14), Davis (5). RBIs_France (64), Seager 3 (99), Davis (8), Marte (22). S_Andrus.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Seager, Toro 2, Haniger); Oakland 2 (Marte, Chapman). RISP_Seattle 3 for 8; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Torrens, Pinder.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Toro, France); Oakland 1 (Harrison, Andrus, Olson).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|91
|3.38
|Castillo, H, 8
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.89
|Sewald, S, 9-13
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.88
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 10-10
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|86
|4.05
|Acevedo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.50
|Moll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:47. A_4,068 (46,847).