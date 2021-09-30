OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3225236
Kemp 2b411100.266
Marte cf400001.311
Olson 1b300010.272
Canha lf301010.234
Harrison ss400001.256
Pinder rf401000.243
Chapman 3b300012.211
Brown dh411101.207
Gomes c301001.234

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3146429
Crawford ss301010.273
France 1b311101.293
Seager 3b400002.212
Haniger rf411001.252
Kelenic cf401202.177
Toro 2b411101.240
Torrens dh400002.243
Fraley lf201000.209
a-Moore ph-lf010010.182
Raleigh c300000.184

Oakland000001100_252
Seattle00000211x_460

a-walked for Fraley in the 7th.

E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), off Gilbert; Brown (18), off Castillo; Toro (11), off Romo. RBIs_Kemp (32), Brown (44), Kelenic 2 (41), France (73), Toro (46). SF_France.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Torrens). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Pinder.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas642017923.37
Chafin, L, 2-2111110201.53
Romo111102204.60
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert52-331124924.68
Smith1-30000034.99
Castillo, W, 5-5111102142.81
Sewald, H, 16100010152.73
Steckenrider, S, 13-16110000112.06

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Gilbert.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).

