|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|6
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Harrison ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Brown dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|2
|9
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.177
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Moore ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Oakland
|000
|001
|100_2
|5
|2
|Seattle
|000
|002
|11x_4
|6
|0
a-walked for Fraley in the 7th.
E_Kemp (5), Harrison (3). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 6. 2B_Kelenic (12). HR_Kemp (7), off Gilbert; Brown (18), off Castillo; Toro (11), off Romo. RBIs_Kemp (32), Brown (44), Kelenic 2 (41), France (73), Toro (46). SF_France.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Torrens). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Pinder.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|7
|92
|3.37
|Chafin, L, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|1.53
|Romo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.60
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|92
|4.68
|Smith
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.99
|Castillo, W, 5-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.81
|Sewald, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.73
|Steckenrider, S, 13-16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.06
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-0. WP_Gilbert.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:06. A_17,366 (47,929).