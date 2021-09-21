SeattleOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals354104Totals33272
Crawford ss4120Harrison 2b4010
France 1b4111Marte cf4011
Haniger rf3120Olson 1b4000
Seager 3b4033Chapman 3b3000
Torrens dh4000Gomes c3010
Toro 2b4000Kemp ph1000
Kelenic cf4000Canha lf4000
T.Murphy c4010Pinder rf3110
Moore lf4110Brown ph1000
Davis dh2011
Lowrie ph-dh1000
Andrus ss2120

Seattle0030100004
Oakland0010000102

DP_Seattle 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Haniger 2 (22), Seager (24), Crawford (32), Pinder (14), Davis (5). S_Andrus (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Anderson W,2-1741117
Castillo H,81-331100
Sewald S,9-1312-300003
Oakland
Manaea L,10-10584413
Acevedo210002
Moll110000
Guerra100000

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:47. A_4,068 (46,847).

