Rodríguez cf3210Springer cf3020
France 1b5010Bichette ss4010
Suárez 3b4122Guerrero Jr. 1b4000
Raleigh c4112Kirk c4010
Haniger rf4010Hernández rf4000
Santana dh4000Chapman 3b4020
Kelenic lf4000Tapia lf4000
Frazier 2b4010Jansen dh3000
Crawford ss2000Merrifield 2b3010

Seattle3000100004
Toronto0000000000

DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
L.Castillo W,1-071-360005
Muñoz12-310002
Toronto
Manoah L,0-152-344414
Mayza100000
García1-310000
Pop1-320001
Richards100011
Cimber2-300000

Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Manoah 2 (Rodríguez,Rodríguez), L.Castillo (Springer). WP_Muñoz.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:01. A_47,402 (53,506).

