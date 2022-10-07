|Seattle
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|300
|010
|000
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Seattle 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 7. 2B_Suárez (1), Haniger (1), Chapman (1). HR_Raleigh (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|L.Castillo W,1-0
|7
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Muñoz
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Manoah L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pop
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Manoah 2 (Rodríguez,Rodríguez), L.Castillo (Springer). WP_Muñoz.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jerry Meals; Right, Roberto Ortiz; Left, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:01. A_47,402 (53,506).
