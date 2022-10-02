|Vancouver
First Period_None. Penalties_Di Giuseppe, VAN (Slashing), 2:45; Ekman-Larsson, VAN (Holding), 4:52; Lazar, VAN (Roughing), 6:28; Sprong, SEA (Roughing), 6:28.
Second Period_1, Seattle, Beniers 1 (Burakovsky, Larsson), 6:42. Penalties_Joshua, VAN (Roughing), 0:46; Borgen, SEA (Roughing), 0:46; Gourde, SEA (Illegal Equipment), 12:00; Gourde, SEA (Slashing), 17:13.
Third Period_2, Seattle, Wennberg 1 (Bjorkstrand, Gourde), 0:58. 3, Seattle, Gourde 1 (Wennberg), 7:15. 4, Seattle, Gourde 2 (Wennberg, Soucy), 17:15 (en). Penalties_Dickinson, VAN (Hooking), 18:29.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 4-12-1_17. Seattle 11-4-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 0-1-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 1-0-0 (17-17).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:29.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Ben O'Quinn.
