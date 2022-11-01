|Seattle
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
|Calgary
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Penalties_Dunn, SEA (High Sticking), 8:45; Backlund, CGY (Hooking), 10:09; Zadorov, CGY (Tripping), 11:33; Zadorov, CGY (Fighting), 15:41; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 15:41.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Oleksiak), 13:10. Penalties_Schultz, SEA (Interference), 3:19; Seattle bench, served by Eberle (Delay of Game), 8:14.
Third Period_5, Calgary, Toffoli 4 (Lindholm), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2 (Ritchie), 1:51. 7, Seattle, Sprong 2 (Bjorkstrand, Wennberg), 8:31 (pp). 8, Seattle, Gourde 1, 11:26 (sh). 9, Seattle, Beniers 5 (Eberle), 13:26. Penalties_Huberdeau, CGY (Holding), 3:08; Ritchie, CGY (Interference), 7:44; Schultz, SEA (Hooking), 10:52.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 10-8-8_26. Calgary 7-20-13_40.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 4; Calgary 0 of 4.
Goalies_Seattle, Daccord 1-0-0 (40 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Vladar 1-2-0 (26-21).
A_16,803 (19,289). T_2:34.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bevan Mills.
