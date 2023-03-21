|Seattle
|2
|1
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Dallas
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Seattle, Tanev 14 (Sprong, Soucy), 2:32. 2, Dallas, Heiskanen 11 (Pavelski, Robertson), 3:52 (pp). 3, Seattle, Sprong 17 (Larsson, Tanev), 12:20. Penalties_Borgen, SEA (Holding Stick), 3:13.
Second Period_4, Seattle, McCann 34 (Oleksiak, Eberle), 1:37. Penalties_Froden, SEA (Hooking), 5:29; Soucy, SEA (Tripping), 8:09; Benn, DAL (Hooking), 10:37.
Third Period_5, Dallas, Johnston 21 (Suter, Benn), 3:57. 6, Seattle, Tanev 15 (Geekie, Soucy), 14:03. 7, Dallas, Pavelski 20 (Dadonov, Benn), 16:34. 8, Dallas, Benn 30 (Hintz, Heiskanen), 19:59. Penalties_Gourde, SEA (Slashing), 6:09; Heiskanen, DAL (Interference), 7:18.
Overtime_9, Seattle, Larsson 6 (Wennberg, McCann), 1:52. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 11-8-7-2_28. Dallas 5-12-11-1_29.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 4.
Goalies_Seattle, Daccord 2-0-0 (30 shots-25 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 30-10-11 (28-22).
A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Bryan Pancich.
