SeattleDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33564Totals30030
Crawford ss4110McKinstry 2b4000
France 1b4010Greene cf4010
Kelenic rf4112Báez ss4010
Rodríguez cf3100Torkelson 1b3010
Suárez 3b3100Maton dh3000
Raleigh c3000Ibáñez 3b3000
Hernández dh4132Baddoo lf3000
Trammell lf3000Haase c3000
Pollock ph-lf1000Vierling rf3000
Wong 2b4000

Seattle0021000025
Detroit0000000000

LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Greene (5). HR_Kelenic (8), Hernández (8). SB_Rodríguez (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Miller W,2-0730003
Topa H,8100002
Brash100001
Detroit
Faedo L,0-1643317
Holton12-300004
Vest1-312221
Shreve110001

WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:16. A_23,511 (41,083).

