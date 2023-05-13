SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33564313
Crawford ss411001.243
France 1b401000.276
Kelenic rf411203.289
Rodríguez cf310011.214
Suárez 3b310011.218
Raleigh c300012.207
Hernández dh413201.229
Trammell lf300002.150
a-Pollock ph-lf100000.130
Wong 2b400002.186

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3003006
McKinstry 2b400001.267
Greene cf401001.268
Báez ss401001.256
Torkelson 1b301000.236
Maton dh300000.157
Ibáñez 3b300001.293
Baddoo lf300000.241
Haase c300001.273
Vierling rf300001.227

Seattle002100002_560
Detroit000000000_030

a-grounded out for Trammell in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Greene (5). HR_Kelenic (8), off Faedo; Hernández (8), off Faedo. RBIs_Kelenic 2 (20), Hernández 2 (19). SB_Rodríguez (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Wong, Trammell); Detroit 1 (Maton). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Raleigh, Pollock.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, W, 2-0730003820.47
Topa, H, 810000291.06
Brash100001105.09
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo, L, 0-1643317864.22
Holton12-300004312.60
Vest1-312221221.69
Shreve110001185.28

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-2. WP_Shreve.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:16. A_23,511 (41,083).

