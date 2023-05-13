|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Kelenic rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.289
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Hernández dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Trammell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|a-Pollock ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Maton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Seattle
|002
|100
|002_5
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Trammell in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 4, Detroit 3. 2B_Greene (5). HR_Kelenic (8), off Faedo; Hernández (8), off Faedo. RBIs_Kelenic 2 (20), Hernández 2 (19). SB_Rodríguez (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Wong, Trammell); Detroit 1 (Maton). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Raleigh, Pollock.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, W, 2-0
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|82
|0.47
|Topa, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.06
|Brash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.09
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|86
|4.22
|Holton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|2.60
|Vest
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|22
|1.69
|Shreve
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.28
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-2. WP_Shreve.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:16. A_23,511 (41,083).
