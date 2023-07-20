|Minnesota
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|4
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Solano 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Wallner rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Castro cf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marlowe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|100
|100
|03x
|—
|5
DP_Minnesota 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 8. 2B_Suárez (16). 3B_Farmer (2). HR_Hernández (16), Ford (10).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|P.López L,5-6
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Ortega
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.López
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Sands
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Kirby W,9-8
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Brash H,12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sewald
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
J.López pitched to 7 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Kirby (Solano), J.López 3 (Raleigh,France,Caballero). WP_Sands.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:35. A_29,443 (47,929).
