MinnesotaSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31050Totals32584
Julien 2b4010Crawford ss5120
Jeffers c0000Rodríguez cf4010
Kirilloff 1b4000Suárez 3b3120
Solano 3b-2b3010Ford dh4112
Wallner rf-lf4020Hernández rf4122
Buxton dh4000Raleigh c3100
Castro cf-3b3000France 1b3000
Gallo lf-cf3000Marlowe lf3000
Farmer ss3010Caballero 2b3000
Vázquez c2000
Kepler ph-rf1000

Minnesota0000000000
Seattle10010003x5

DP_Minnesota 0, Seattle 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Seattle 8. 2B_Suárez (16). 3B_Farmer (2). HR_Hernández (16), Ford (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
P.López L,5-6562227
Ortega12-300002
J.López123302
Sands1-300000
Seattle
Kirby W,9-87400010
Brash H,12100001
Sewald110002

J.López pitched to 7 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Kirby (Solano), J.López 3 (Raleigh,France,Caballero). WP_Sands.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:35. A_29,443 (47,929).

