|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|15
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Burleson dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.289
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.094
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|St. Louis
|102
|000
|001_4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|010
|002
|20x_5
|7
|0
LOB_St. Louis 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Contreras (6), Gorman (5), Pollock (2), Kelenic (6). HR_Edman (3), off Sewald; Kelenic (5), off Mikolas; Hernández (5), off Mikolas. RBIs_Arenado (14), Contreras (10), Gorman (19), Edman (8), Kelenic (12), Hernández 2 (13), Suárez 2 (15). SB_Edman (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O'Neill 3, Goldschmidt); Seattle 2 (Wong, Rodríguez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Gorman.
DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Crawford, France).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|93
|7.46
|Thompson, L, 1-1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|1.80
|Gallegos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Cabrera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.52
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|100
|1.52
|Murfee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.16
|Brash, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|5.59
|Topa, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Sewald, S, 6-6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-2. HBP_Brash (Burleson).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:29. A_38,732 (47,929).
