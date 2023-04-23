St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35494215
Nootbaar rf411013.200
Burleson dh412001.267
Goldschmidt 1b400001.280
Arenado 3b401103.289
Contreras c412101.279
Gorman 2b301111.302
O'Neill lf400002.258
Carlson cf400003.214
Edman ss412100.275

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3157537
Rodríguez cf400000.250
France 1b300011.289
Suárez 3b401201.268
Raleigh c411001.238
Hernández rf411201.256
Kelenic lf412101.323
Pollock dh401002.143
Wong 2b210010.094
Crawford ss211010.237

St. Louis102000001_490
Seattle01000220x_570

LOB_St. Louis 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Contreras (6), Gorman (5), Pollock (2), Kelenic (6). HR_Edman (3), off Sewald; Kelenic (5), off Mikolas; Hernández (5), off Mikolas. RBIs_Arenado (14), Contreras (10), Gorman (19), Edman (8), Kelenic (12), Hernández 2 (13), Suárez 2 (15). SB_Edman (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (O'Neill 3, Goldschmidt); Seattle 2 (Wong, Rodríguez). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_France. GIDP_Gorman.

DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Crawford, France).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas51-353324937.46
Thompson, L, 1-12-312211161.80
Gallegos11-310001190.00
Cabrera2-30000163.52
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo5733281001.52
Murfee10000192.16
Brash, W, 2-2100003205.59
Topa, H, 411000190.00
Sewald, S, 6-6111102133.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-2. HBP_Brash (Burleson).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:29. A_38,732 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

