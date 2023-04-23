St. LouisSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35494Totals31575
Nootbaar rf4110Rodríguez cf4000
Burleson dh4120France 1b3000
Goldschmidt 1b4000Suárez 3b4012
Arenado 3b4011Raleigh c4110
Contreras c4121Hernández rf4112
Gorman 2b3011Kelenic lf4121
O'Neill lf4000Pollock dh4010
Carlson cf4000Wong 2b2100
Edman ss4121Crawford ss2110

St. Louis1020000014
Seattle01000220x5

DP_St. Louis 0, Seattle 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Seattle 5. 2B_Contreras (6), Gorman (5), Pollock (2), Kelenic (6). HR_Edman (3), Kelenic (6), Hernández (5). SB_Edman (2).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas51-353324
Thompson L,1-12-312211
Gallegos11-310001
Cabrera2-300001
Seattle
L.Castillo573328
Murfee100001
Brash W,2-2100003
Topa H,4110001
Sewald S,6-6111102

HBP_Brash (Burleson).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:29. A_38,732 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you