|Seattle
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Frazier rf-2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moore pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|100
|010
|201
|—
|5
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Seattle 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernández (2). HR_Raleigh (3), France (6), Toro (5). SB_Moore (3). SF_Winker (2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:47. A_20,472 (53,506).
