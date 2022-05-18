SeattleToronto
Totals 35 5 10 5
Totals 31 1 7 1
Frazier rf-2b5230Springer cf3010
France 1b5132Bichette ss3000
Crawford ss4010Guerrero Jr. 1b3011
Winker lf2001Hernández rf4010
Suárez 3b4010Kirk dh3010
Rodríguez cf4000Zimmer pr0000
Toro 2b4111Gurriel Jr. lf2000
Castillo p0000Tapia lf2000
Ford dh3000Chapman 3b4110
Moore pr-rf0000Espinal 2b4020
Raleigh c4111Jansen c3000

Seattle1000102015
Toronto0010000001

DP_Seattle 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernández (2). HR_Raleigh (3), France (6), Toro (5). SB_Moore (3). SF_Winker (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Gonzales W,2-4651132
Muñoz H,3110000
Sewald H,3110000
Castillo100010
Toronto
Gausman L,3-3572213
Richards12-322202
Borucki1-300000
Stripling211112

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:47. A_20,472 (53,506).

