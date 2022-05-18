SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35510527
Frazier rf-2b523000.274
France 1b513200.325
Crawford ss401000.300
Winker lf200110.222
Suárez 3b401000.209
Rodríguez cf400002.257
Toro 2b411102.167
Castillo p000000---
Ford dh300011.077
1-Moore pr-rf000000.161
Raleigh c411102.095

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3117142
Springer cf301010.269
Bichette ss300011.242
Guerrero Jr. 1b301110.284
Hernández rf401000.186
Kirk dh301010.267
2-Zimmer pr000000.075
Gurriel Jr. lf200001.227
Tapia lf200000.225
Chapman 3b411000.185
Espinal 2b402000.289
Jansen c300000.353

Seattle100010201_5100
Toronto001000000_170

1-ran for Ford in the 9th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernández (2). HR_Raleigh (3), off Gausman; France (6), off Richards; Toro (5), off Stripling. RBIs_Winker (14), Raleigh (4), France 2 (27), Toro (11), Guerrero Jr. (21). SB_Moore (3). SF_Winker.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Suárez); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Espinal). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Toronto 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Rodríguez, Chapman, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Seattle 2 (Toro, Crawford, France; Toro, Crawford, France); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 2-4651132863.08
Muñoz, H, 3110000143.86
Sewald, H, 3110000152.84
Castillo100010198.03
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 3-3572213852.52
Richards12-322202254.76
Borucki1-30000033.86
Stripling211112304.62

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:47. A_20,472 (53,506).

