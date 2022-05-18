|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|Frazier rf-2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|France 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|1-Moore pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.095
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|4
|2
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|2-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Seattle
|100
|010
|201_5
|10
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
1-ran for Ford in the 9th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Hernández (2). HR_Raleigh (3), off Gausman; France (6), off Richards; Toro (5), off Stripling. RBIs_Winker (14), Raleigh (4), France 2 (27), Toro (11), Guerrero Jr. (21). SB_Moore (3). SF_Winker.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (France, Suárez); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Espinal). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Toronto 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Frazier. GIDP_Rodríguez, Chapman, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Seattle 2 (Toro, Crawford, France; Toro, Crawford, France); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 2-4
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|86
|3.08
|Muñoz, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.86
|Sewald, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.84
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|8.03
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 3-3
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|85
|2.52
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|4.76
|Borucki
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|Stripling
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|4.62
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:47. A_20,472 (53,506).
