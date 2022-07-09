TorontoSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals432122Totals37595
Springer cf5010Rodríguez cf5120
Bichette ss5010France dh4000
Guerrero Jr. dh5120Crawford ss5121
Kirk c5010Santana 1b4100
Hernández rf4121Suárez 3b5223
Gurriel Jr. lf5031Frazier 2b-lf4020
Chapman 3b5010Moore rf3011
Espinal 2b4010Haggerty lf2000
Biggio 1b5000Toro ph-2b1000
Knapp c2000
Raleigh ph-c2000

Toronto010010000002
Seattle011000000035

DP_Toronto 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Toronto 13, Seattle 8. 2B_Springer (13), Guerrero Jr. (14), Rodríguez (17), Moore (4), Crawford (16). HR_Suárez (15). SB_Hernández 2 (5), Gurriel Jr. (3), Espinal (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Stripling572216
García100000
Cimber11-300002
Mayza2-300000
Phelps100012
Romano110011
Romo L,0-1013210
Seattle
Kirby41-3102214
Murfee2-300001
Muñoz110003
D.Castillo100010
Giles1-300010
Sewald12-310003
Borucki W,1-0200001

Romo pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:08. A_32,398 (47,929).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you