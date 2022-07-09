|Toronto
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Kirk c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Frazier 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haggerty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|011
|000
|000
|—
|5
DP_Toronto 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Toronto 13, Seattle 8. 2B_Springer (13), Guerrero Jr. (14), Rodríguez (17), Moore (4), Crawford (16). HR_Suárez (15). SB_Hernández 2 (5), Gurriel Jr. (3), Espinal (5).
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|2
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Romo pitched to 2 batters in the 11th.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_4:08. A_32,398 (47,929).
