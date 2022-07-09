|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|2
|12
|2
|3
|12
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Kirk c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Biggio 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.220
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|4
|11
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.243
|Frazier 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Moore rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.192
|Haggerty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|b-Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Toronto
|010
|010
|000
|00_2
|12
|0
|Seattle
|011
|000
|000
|03_5
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Knapp in the 7th. b-struck out for Haggerty in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 13, Seattle 8. 2B_Springer (13), Guerrero Jr. (14), Rodríguez (17), Moore (4), Crawford (16). HR_Suárez (15), off Romo. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (35), Hernández (33), Moore (16), Crawford (24), Suárez 3 (44). SB_Hernández 2 (5), Gurriel Jr. (3), Espinal (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Kirk, Springer 3, Bichette 2, Espinal 2); Seattle 4 (Suárez, Knapp 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Toronto 2 for 20; Seattle 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bichette, Kirk, Espinal. LIDP_Chapman. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Frazier, Santana; Crawford, Toro, Crawford).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|94
|3.34
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.29
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.16
|Mayza
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.78
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.91
|Romano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.61
|Romo, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7.64
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|4
|1-3
|10
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|3.78
|Murfee
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.87
|Muñoz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.31
|D.Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.35
|Giles
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Sewald
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.51
|Borucki, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.29
Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 2-0, Sewald 1-0. IBB_off Romano (France), off Romo (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_4:08. A_32,398 (47,929).
