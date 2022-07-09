TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals432122312
Springer cf501012.247
Bichette ss501002.256
Guerrero Jr. dh512001.270
Kirk c501000.310
Hernández rf412111.259
Gurriel Jr. lf503100.299
Chapman 3b501002.222
Espinal 2b401010.274
Biggio 1b500004.220

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37595411
Rodríguez cf512002.277
France dh400011.311
Crawford ss512100.269
Santana 1b410011.220
Suárez 3b522302.243
Frazier 2b-lf402000.223
Moore rf301110.192
Haggerty lf200011.286
b-Toro ph-2b100001.181
Knapp c200002.000
a-Raleigh ph-c200001.200

Toronto01001000000_2120
Seattle01100000003_590

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Knapp in the 7th. b-struck out for Haggerty in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 13, Seattle 8. 2B_Springer (13), Guerrero Jr. (14), Rodríguez (17), Moore (4), Crawford (16). HR_Suárez (15), off Romo. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (35), Hernández (33), Moore (16), Crawford (24), Suárez 3 (44). SB_Hernández 2 (5), Gurriel Jr. (3), Espinal (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Kirk, Springer 3, Bichette 2, Espinal 2); Seattle 4 (Suárez, Knapp 2, Rodríguez). RISP_Toronto 2 for 20; Seattle 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bichette, Kirk, Espinal. LIDP_Chapman. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Frazier, Santana; Crawford, Toro, Crawford).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling572216943.34
García10000093.29
Cimber11-300002153.16
Mayza2-300000112.78
Phelps100012252.91
Romano110011122.61
Romo, L, 0-101321047.64
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby41-3102214883.78
Murfee2-30000181.87
Muñoz110003173.31
D.Castillo100010104.35
Giles1-30001060.00
Sewald12-310003302.51
Borucki, W, 1-0200001215.29

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 2-0, Sewald 1-0. IBB_off Romano (France), off Romo (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_4:08. A_32,398 (47,929).

