Washington1012
Seattle1315

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 6 (Kuznetsov), 3:34. 2, Seattle, McCann 7 (Schwartz, Geekie), 15:58 (pp).

Second Period_3, Seattle, Schwartz 4 (Blackwell, Soucy), 6:17. 4, Seattle, Larsson 1 (Jarnkrok, Gourde), 7:00. 5, Seattle, Jarnkrok 1 (Schwartz), 13:51.

Third Period_6, Washington, Ovechkin 15 (Orlov, Wilson), 3:09. 7, Seattle, Gourde 5 (Schwartz, Tanev), 19:31 (en).

Shots on Goal_Washington 11-5-23_39. Seattle 14-9-8_31.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Seattle 1 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 4-3-4 (30 shots-26 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 5-8-1 (39-37).

A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Kiel Murchison.

