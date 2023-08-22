|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marlowe cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canzone lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Caballero pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Seattle
|020
|202
|000
|—
|6
|Chicago
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Suárez (19). HR_Rojas (2), Benintendi (3). SF_Raleigh (1).
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Clevinger (France), Shaw (Ford). WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:06. A_16,070 (40,241).
