SeattleChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33696Totals373102
Crawford ss4111Benintendi lf4111
Suárez 3b3010Moncada 3b5020
France 1b3011Robert Jr. cf4110
Raleigh c3001Jiménez dh4010
Hernández rf5120Vaughn 1b4121
Marlowe cf5000Grandal c4010
Canzone lf4110Andrus ss4000
Ford dh2121Colás rf4010
Caballero pr-dh0000Sosa 2b4010
Rojas 2b4212

Seattle0202020006
Chicago1000010013

DP_Seattle 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Suárez (19). HR_Rojas (2), Benintendi (3). SF_Raleigh (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Woo431113
Saucedo2-310001
Thornton H,31-300010
Campbell12-341102
Topa W,3-311-300001
Speier2-321102
Muñoz S,8-101-300001
Chicago
Clevinger L,5-6564444
Shaw112220
Lambert210001
Ramsey110001

HBP_Clevinger (France), Shaw (Ford). WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:06. A_16,070 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you