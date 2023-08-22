|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|6
|6
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|France 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Marlowe cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Canzone lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ford dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|1-Caballero pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|2
|10
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Seattle
|020
|202
|000_6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|001
|001_3
|10
|0
1-ran for Ford in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Suárez (19). HR_Rojas (2), off Clevinger; Benintendi (3), off Speier. RBIs_Ford (26), Crawford (39), Rojas 2 (7), France (51), Raleigh (62), Vaughn (64), Benintendi (34). CS_Caballero (3). SF_Raleigh.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez, Raleigh, Canzone 2); Chicago 4 (Grandal, Jiménez 2, Moncada). RISP_Seattle 3 for 10; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Benintendi, Andrus. GIDP_Hernández, Andrus.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Sosa, Vaughn).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|65
|4.58
|Saucedo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.26
|Thornton, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.61
|Campbell
|1
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.93
|Topa, W, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.10
|Speier
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.32
|Muñoz, S, 8-10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.60
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 5-6
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|97
|3.47
|Shaw
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|6.20
|Lambert
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.40
|Ramsey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 1-0, Topa 2-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP_Clevinger (France), Shaw (Ford). WP_Clevinger.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:06. A_16,070 (40,241).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.