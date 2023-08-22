SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3369666
Crawford ss411111.263
Suárez 3b301020.234
France 1b301110.257
Raleigh c300111.223
Hernández rf512000.257
Marlowe cf500004.250
Canzone lf411000.235
Ford dh212110.224
1-Caballero pr-dh000000.240
Rojas 2b421200.255

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals373102210
Benintendi lf411111.274
Moncada 3b502001.231
Robert Jr. cf411011.268
Jiménez dh401000.277
Vaughn 1b412101.256
Grandal c401001.235
Andrus ss400002.238
Colás rf401002.218
Sosa 2b401001.153

Seattle020202000_690
Chicago100001001_3100

1-ran for Ford in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Suárez (19). HR_Rojas (2), off Clevinger; Benintendi (3), off Speier. RBIs_Ford (26), Crawford (39), Rojas 2 (7), France (51), Raleigh (62), Vaughn (64), Benintendi (34). CS_Caballero (3). SF_Raleigh.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez, Raleigh, Canzone 2); Chicago 4 (Grandal, Jiménez 2, Moncada). RISP_Seattle 3 for 10; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Benintendi, Andrus. GIDP_Hernández, Andrus.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France); Chicago 1 (Andrus, Sosa, Vaughn).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo431113654.58
Saucedo2-310001123.26
Thornton, H, 31-300010102.61
Campbell12-341102252.93
Topa, W, 3-311-300001112.10
Speier2-321102233.32
Muñoz, S, 8-101-30000142.60
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 5-6564444973.47
Shaw112220306.20
Lambert210001255.40
Ramsey110001114.32

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 1-0, Topa 2-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP_Clevinger (France), Shaw (Ford). WP_Clevinger.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:06. A_16,070 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you