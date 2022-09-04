SeattleCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40695Totals39393
Rodríguez cf6241Kwan lf6010
Winker lf4000Rosario ss5110
France 1b5011Ramírez dh4110
Haniger dh4110Naylor 1b4021
Suárez 3b5110Gonzalez rf3011
Frazier 2b-rf4000Giménez 2b3100
Crawford ss4111Freeman 3b5020
Casali c2000Hedges c2011
Raleigh ph-c2112Clement pr0000
Trammell rf2000Maile c2000
Haggerty ph-rf0000Straw cf5000
Toro ph-2b2000

Seattle101100000036
Cleveland100000110003

E_Suárez (8), Rosario (13), Freeman (3). DP_Seattle 3, Cleveland 3. LOB_Seattle 10, Cleveland 12. 2B_France (21), Naylor (19). HR_Rodríguez (23), Raleigh (22). SB_Giménez (16), Rodríguez (24).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Kirby331102
Muñoz110001
Murfee H,6100001
Brash H,6100011
D.Castillo H,72-311110
Swanson H,12111102
Sewald BS,17-211-310000
Festa120000
Boyd W,1-0100030
Flexen S,2-2100001
Cleveland
Quantrill353213
Hentges200004
Shaw100001
Pilkington200031
Clase100011
Karinchak110010
Stephan L,4-4133200

Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Quantrill pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Quantrill (Frazier), Muñoz (Gonzalez), Murfee (Hedges).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:47. A_17,809 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

