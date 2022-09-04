|Seattle
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|39
|3
|9
|3
|Rodríguez cf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|Kwan lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Freeman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Raleigh ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Toro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|101
|100
|000
|03
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|110
|00
|—
|3
E_Suárez (8), Rosario (13), Freeman (3). DP_Seattle 3, Cleveland 3. LOB_Seattle 10, Cleveland 12. 2B_France (21), Naylor (19). HR_Rodríguez (23), Raleigh (22). SB_Giménez (16), Rodríguez (24).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kirby
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Muñoz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Murfee H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brash H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D.Castillo H,7
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson H,12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sewald BS,17-21
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boyd W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Flexen S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|Quantrill
|3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Hentges
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pilkington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Karinchak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephan L,4-4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
Swanson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Quantrill pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Quantrill (Frazier), Muñoz (Gonzalez), Murfee (Hedges).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:47. A_17,809 (34,788).
