|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Toro 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|C.Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torrens dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O'Hearn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|020
|200
|110
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
DP_Seattle 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Fraley (5), Merrifield (36). HR_Kelenic 2 (12), Dozier (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Flexen W,12-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Smith H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Steckenrider
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sewald H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|Heasley L,0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Zuber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brentz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Blewett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Zimmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Brentz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Heasley (France), Steckenrider (Alberto). WP_Sewald.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:35. A_14,904 (37,903).