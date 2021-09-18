SeattleKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals336106Totals34292
Crawford ss4011Merrifield 2b5120
Haniger rf5000Lopez ss5010
Seager 3b4110Perez c4000
France 1b2020Benintendi lf4021
Toro 2b4200C.Santana dh2000
Kelenic cf4224Taylor cf4010
Torrens dh3121Dozier 1b4111
Fraley lf3020Isbel rf4010
Raleigh c4000Alberto 3b2010
O'Hearn ph0000

Seattle0202001106
Kansas City0000011002

DP_Seattle 2, Kansas City 3. LOB_Seattle 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Fraley (5), Merrifield (36). HR_Kelenic 2 (12), Dozier (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Flexen W,12-652-361123
Smith H,41-300001
Steckenrider2-321100
Sewald H,1311-300011
Castillo110010
Kansas City
Heasley L,0-1464402
Zuber100001
Zimmer121110
Brentz111101
Holland110012
Blewett100021

Zimmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Brentz pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Heasley (France), Steckenrider (Alberto). WP_Sewald.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:35. A_14,904 (37,903).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

