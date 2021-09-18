SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33610647
Crawford ss401110.267
Haniger rf500002.253
Seager 3b411001.209
France 1b202010.289
Toro 2b420001.254
Kelenic cf422401.171
Torrens dh312110.238
Fraley lf302011.213
Raleigh c400001.172

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3429245
Merrifield 2b512001.279
Lopez ss501001.299
Perez c400010.276
Benintendi lf402100.278
C.Santana dh200020.217
Taylor cf401001.243
Dozier 1b411101.209
Isbel rf401001.280
Alberto 3b201000.268
a-O'Hearn ph000010.220

Seattle020200110_6100
Kansas City000001100_290

a-walked for Alberto in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Fraley (5), Merrifield (36). HR_Kelenic 2 (12), off Heasley; Dozier (13), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Kelenic 4 (35), Crawford (48), Torrens (41), Benintendi (64), Dozier (44). CS_Crawford (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Raleigh); Kansas City 6 (Taylor 2, Perez 4). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Lopez. LIDP_C.Santana. GIDP_Raleigh, Kelenic, Perez.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Toro, France; France); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Lopez, Perez; Dozier, Alberto, Dozier; Lopez, Dozier).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, W, 12-652-361123903.66
Smith, H, 41-30000155.40
Steckenrider2-321100102.24
Sewald, H, 1311-300011242.96
Castillo110010162.73
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 0-1464402759.00
Zuber100001155.68
Zimmer121110205.25
Brentz111101153.65
Holland110012235.36
Blewett100021210.00

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, Sewald 2-0, Brentz 2-1, Holland 1-1. HBP_Heasley (France), Steckenrider (Alberto). WP_Sewald.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:35. A_14,904 (37,903).

