|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Haniger rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|France 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Toro 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Kelenic cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.171
|Torrens dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|4
|5
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Lopez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|C.Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-O'Hearn ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Seattle
|020
|200
|110_6
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|100_2
|9
|0
a-walked for Alberto in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Fraley (5), Merrifield (36). HR_Kelenic 2 (12), off Heasley; Dozier (13), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Kelenic 4 (35), Crawford (48), Torrens (41), Benintendi (64), Dozier (44). CS_Crawford (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Raleigh); Kansas City 6 (Taylor 2, Perez 4). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Lopez. LIDP_C.Santana. GIDP_Raleigh, Kelenic, Perez.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Toro, France; France); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Lopez, Perez; Dozier, Alberto, Dozier; Lopez, Dozier).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 12-6
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|3
|90
|3.66
|Smith, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.40
|Steckenrider
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2.24
|Sewald, H, 13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.96
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.73
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|75
|9.00
|Zuber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.68
|Zimmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.25
|Brentz
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.65
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|5.36
|Blewett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, Sewald 2-0, Brentz 2-1, Holland 1-1. HBP_Heasley (France), Steckenrider (Alberto). WP_Sewald.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:35. A_14,904 (37,903).