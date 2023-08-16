|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|6
|11
|Rodríguez cf
|6
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|France 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.259
|T.Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.248
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.221
|Marlowe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Canzone dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|a-Haggerty ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Caballero ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|b-Moore ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Melendez lf-1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|c-Duffy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Blanco pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Waters cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Velázquez rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Isbel dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Seattle
|310
|000
|011_6
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|111
|001
|001_5
|10
|1
a-hit by pitch for Canzone in the 7th. b- for Rojas in the 7th. c-walked for Beaty in the 8th.
1-ran for Duffy in the 8th.
E_Raleigh (8), Garcia (5). LOB_Seattle 13, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rodríguez (28), Caballero (9), Raleigh (18), Garcia (16), Melendez (23). 3B_Waters (4). HR_Raleigh (21), off McArthur; Velázquez (3), off Brash. RBIs_France (50), Raleigh 2 (53), Rodríguez 2 (73), T.Hernández (64), Massey (40), Isbel (20), Melendez (43), Velázquez (4). SB_Caballero (22), Rodríguez 2 (30), Moore (3), Blanco (15). SF_T.Hernández, Massey, Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (T.Hernández 3, Raleigh 3, Rojas); Kansas City 4 (Waters, Beaty 2, Isbel). RISP_Seattle 4 for 15; Kansas City 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Suárez, Caballero, Moore, Witt Jr., Velázquez. GIDP_Velázquez.
DP_Seattle 1 (Caballero, Rojas, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, W, 9-7
|7
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|99
|3.23
|Speier, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.32
|Brash, S, 3-8
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.46
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McArthur
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|15.43
|Marsh
|5
|4
|1
|1
|5
|6
|97
|5.68
|Cox
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.77
|Coleman, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|8.31
|Davidson
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Davidson 2-0. HBP_Marsh (France), Cox (Haggerty).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:49. A_11,091 (38,427).
