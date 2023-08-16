SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376126611
Rodríguez cf614201.261
Suárez 3b501002.233
France 1b111130.259
T.Hernández rf300112.248
Raleigh c512202.221
Marlowe lf400011.273
Canzone dh300001.162
a-Haggerty ph-dh111000.196
Caballero ss513000.237
Rojas 2b200012.207
b-Moore ph-2b210000.200

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34510425
Garcia 3b511003.289
Witt Jr. ss500000.274
Massey 2b300100.228
Perez c412000.255
Melendez lf-1b413101.232
Beaty 1b301000.290
c-Duffy ph000010.265
1-Blanco pr-rf000000.250
Waters cf311010.240
Velázquez rf-lf412100.316
Isbel dh300101.236

Seattle310000011_6121
Kansas City111001001_5101

a-hit by pitch for Canzone in the 7th. b- for Rojas in the 7th. c-walked for Beaty in the 8th.

1-ran for Duffy in the 8th.

E_Raleigh (8), Garcia (5). LOB_Seattle 13, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rodríguez (28), Caballero (9), Raleigh (18), Garcia (16), Melendez (23). 3B_Waters (4). HR_Raleigh (21), off McArthur; Velázquez (3), off Brash. RBIs_France (50), Raleigh 2 (53), Rodríguez 2 (73), T.Hernández (64), Massey (40), Isbel (20), Melendez (43), Velázquez (4). SB_Caballero (22), Rodríguez 2 (30), Moore (3), Blanco (15). SF_T.Hernández, Massey, Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (T.Hernández 3, Raleigh 3, Rojas); Kansas City 4 (Waters, Beaty 2, Isbel). RISP_Seattle 4 for 15; Kansas City 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Suárez, Caballero, Moore, Witt Jr., Velázquez. GIDP_Velázquez.

DP_Seattle 1 (Caballero, Rojas, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, W, 9-7794413993.23
Speier, H, 13100011193.32
Brash, S, 3-8111101133.46
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
McArthur1333021715.43
Marsh541156975.68
Cox110001123.77
Coleman, L, 0-12-311011208.31
Davidson11-331101157.20

Inherited runners-scored_Davidson 2-0. HBP_Marsh (France), Cox (Haggerty).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:49. A_11,091 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

