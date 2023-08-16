SeattleKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376126Totals345104
Rodríguez cf6142Garcia 3b5110
Suárez 3b5010Witt Jr. ss5000
France 1b1111Massey 2b3001
T.Hernández rf3001Perez c4120
Raleigh c5122Melendez lf-1b4131
Marlowe lf4000Beaty 1b3010
Canzone dh3000Duffy ph0000
Haggerty ph-dh1110Blanco pr-rf0000
Caballero ss5130Waters cf3110
Rojas 2b2000Velázquez rf-lf4121
Moore ph-2b2100Isbel dh3001

Seattle3100000116
Kansas City1110010015

E_Raleigh (8), Garcia (5). DP_Seattle 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Seattle 13, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rodríguez (28), Caballero (9), Raleigh (18), Garcia (16), Melendez (23). 3B_Waters (4). HR_Raleigh (21), Velázquez (3). SB_Caballero (22), Rodríguez 2 (30), Moore (3), Blanco (15). SF_T.Hernández (5), Massey (4), Isbel (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
L.Castillo W,9-7794413
Speier H,13100011
Brash S,3-8111101
Kansas City
McArthur133302
Marsh541156
Cox110001
Coleman L,0-12-311011
Davidson11-331101

HBP_Marsh (France), Cox (Haggerty).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:49. A_11,091 (38,427).

