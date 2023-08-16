|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|Rodríguez cf
|6
|1
|4
|2
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|T.Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Melendez lf-1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Marlowe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canzone dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Blanco pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caballero ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Waters cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velázquez rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Moore ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Isbel dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|310
|000
|011
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|111
|001
|001
|—
|5
E_Raleigh (8), Garcia (5). DP_Seattle 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Seattle 13, Kansas City 6. 2B_Rodríguez (28), Caballero (9), Raleigh (18), Garcia (16), Melendez (23). 3B_Waters (4). HR_Raleigh (21), Velázquez (3). SB_Caballero (22), Rodríguez 2 (30), Moore (3), Blanco (15). SF_T.Hernández (5), Massey (4), Isbel (2).
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Marsh (France), Cox (Haggerty).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:49. A_11,091 (38,427).
