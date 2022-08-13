SeattleTexas
Totals376115Totals34292
Rodríguez cf4022Semien 2b4011
France 1b5001Seager ss3100
Haniger rf5130García rf4020
Winker lf5010Lowe 1b3010
D.Moore pr-lf0100Heim c4011
Suárez 3b4011Taveras cf4000
Santana dh4110Smith lf4010
Frazier 2b4220Duran 3b4120
Raleigh c5010Miller dh4010
Crawford ss1101

Seattle0012000126
Texas0010010002

E_Seager (13). DP_Seattle 2, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 11, Texas 7. 2B_Santana (14), Frazier (17), Raleigh (14), Suárez (21). SF_Crawford (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Kirby W,4-352-372215
Brash H,3120003
Muñoz H,1611-300012
Swanson100002
Texas
Sborz110000
Hearn L,5-722-333331
Leclerc21-310013
Martin110000
M.Moore121112
Hernández132101

Brash pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Leclerc (Suárez). WP_M.Moore.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:44. A_22,622 (40,300).

