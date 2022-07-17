SeattleTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals356106Totals34272
Rodríguez cf4122Smith 3b5000
France 1b5122Semien 2b4121
Winker lf4000Seager ss5021
C.Santana dh4000Lowe 1b4000
Suárez 3b3110García rf4010
Crawford ss3000Taveras cf3010
Raleigh c4112Calhoun lf4000
Frazier 2b4110Miller dh3000
Haggerty rf4130Viloria c2110

Seattle0002103006
Texas0010001002

DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Texas 10. 2B_Rodríguez (18), Taveras (9). HR_Raleigh (13), France (11), Semien (13). SB_Semien (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Flexen32-341113
Borucki W,2-011-300021
Murfee H,3110003
Brash121111
Festa100001
Sewald100011
Texas
Otto L,4-6653314
Richards1-343300
D.Santana2-300001
Leclerc100010
Burke110001

HBP_Otto 2 (Rodríguez,Suárez).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:22. A_26,378 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

