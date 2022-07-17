|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|000
|210
|300
|—
|6
|Texas
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
DP_Seattle 0, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Texas 10. 2B_Rodríguez (18), Taveras (9). HR_Raleigh (13), France (11), Semien (13). SB_Semien (17).
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Otto 2 (Rodríguez,Suárez).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:22. A_26,378 (40,300).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
