|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|2
|6
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|France 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|C.Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Haggerty rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|5
|10
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.341
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Seattle
|000
|210
|300_6
|10
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|100_2
|7
|0
LOB_Seattle 6, Texas 10. 2B_Rodríguez (18), Taveras (9). HR_Raleigh (13), off Otto; France (11), off Otto; Semien (13), off Flexen. RBIs_Raleigh 2 (34), France 2 (49), Rodríguez 2 (52), Semien (43), Seager (52). SB_Semien (17). CS_Rodríguez (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Winker 2); Texas 6 (Lowe, García, Miller, Seager, Smith 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_France 2, Taveras. GIDP_France.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|76
|3.79
|Borucki, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.74
|Murfee, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.65
|Brash
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|6.66
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.65
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.45
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 4-6
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|88
|5.40
|Richards
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|4.32
|D.Santana
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.21
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.27
|Burke
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 1-0, D.Santana 1-0. HBP_Otto 2 (Rodríguez,Suárez). PB_Viloria (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:22. A_26,378 (40,300).
