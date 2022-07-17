SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35610626
Rodríguez cf412201.275
France 1b512200.308
Winker lf400012.230
C.Santana dh400000.218
Suárez 3b311001.239
Crawford ss300012.265
Raleigh c411200.206
Frazier 2b411000.237
Haggerty rf413000.302

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34272510
Smith 3b500002.220
Semien 2b412110.239
Seager ss502102.251
Lowe 1b400000.270
García rf401002.237
Taveras cf301010.341
Calhoun lf400002.221
Miller dh300012.207
Viloria c211020.250

Seattle000210300_6100
Texas001000100_270

LOB_Seattle 6, Texas 10. 2B_Rodríguez (18), Taveras (9). HR_Raleigh (13), off Otto; France (11), off Otto; Semien (13), off Flexen. RBIs_Raleigh 2 (34), France 2 (49), Rodríguez 2 (52), Semien (43), Seager (52). SB_Semien (17). CS_Rodríguez (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Winker 2); Texas 6 (Lowe, García, Miller, Seager, Smith 2). RISP_Seattle 3 for 7; Texas 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_France 2, Taveras. GIDP_France.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen32-341113763.79
Borucki, W, 2-011-300021274.74
Murfee, H, 3110003192.65
Brash121111226.66
Festa10000193.65
Sewald100011192.45
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 4-6653314885.40
Richards1-343300164.32
D.Santana2-30000184.21
Leclerc100010145.27
Burke110001191.15

Inherited runners-scored_Borucki 1-0, D.Santana 1-0. HBP_Otto 2 (Rodríguez,Suárez). PB_Viloria (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:22. A_26,378 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

