FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield277-70-04-60414
Udenyi201-10-00-2442
Dawson322-83-42-7219
Schumacher375-200-01-53210
Tyson366-176-72-52122
Williamson181-40-00-8023
Levis150-00-10-0010
Reiley151-23-41-4025
Totals20023-5912-1610-37111765

Percentages: FG .390, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Tyson 4-12, Dawson 2-4, Williamson 1-2, Schumacher 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Dawson 3, Chatfield, Levis, Reiley, Schumacher, Tyson, Williamson).

Steals: 10 (Dawson 2, Schumacher 2, Williamson 2, Levis, Reiley, Tyson, Udenyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan333-116-73-101312
Ouedraogo211-30-11-4012
Harrison366-165-70-31419
Knox131-42-20-3014
McMillian354-110-05-8238
Ellis291-40-00-4043
Baumann222-50-00-1016
Baker70-00-00-0200
Igiehon40-10-00-0010
Totals20018-5513-179-3361854

Percentages: FG .327, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Baumann 2-4, Harrison 2-5, Ellis 1-3, Knox 0-2, McMillian 0-2, McGlothan 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Knox 2, Harrison, Igiehon, Ouedraogo).

Turnovers: 15 (McMillian 4, McGlothan 3, Baker 2, Ellis 2, Harrison 2, Igiehon, Knox).

Steals: 3 (Knox, McGlothan, Ouedraogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle263965
Grand Canyon134154

A_7,414 (7,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

