|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|27
|7-7
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|4
|14
|Udenyi
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|4
|2
|Dawson
|32
|2-8
|3-4
|2-7
|2
|1
|9
|Schumacher
|37
|5-20
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|10
|Tyson
|36
|6-17
|6-7
|2-5
|2
|1
|22
|Williamson
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-8
|0
|2
|3
|Levis
|15
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Reiley
|15
|1-2
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|12-16
|10-37
|11
|17
|65
Percentages: FG .390, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Tyson 4-12, Dawson 2-4, Williamson 1-2, Schumacher 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Dawson 3, Chatfield, Levis, Reiley, Schumacher, Tyson, Williamson).
Steals: 10 (Dawson 2, Schumacher 2, Williamson 2, Levis, Reiley, Tyson, Udenyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|33
|3-11
|6-7
|3-10
|1
|3
|12
|Ouedraogo
|21
|1-3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Harrison
|36
|6-16
|5-7
|0-3
|1
|4
|19
|Knox
|13
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|4
|McMillian
|35
|4-11
|0-0
|5-8
|2
|3
|8
|Ellis
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|3
|Baumann
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Baker
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Igiehon
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-55
|13-17
|9-33
|6
|18
|54
Percentages: FG .327, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Baumann 2-4, Harrison 2-5, Ellis 1-3, Knox 0-2, McMillian 0-2, McGlothan 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Knox 2, Harrison, Igiehon, Ouedraogo).
Turnovers: 15 (McMillian 4, McGlothan 3, Baker 2, Ellis 2, Harrison 2, Igiehon, Knox).
Steals: 3 (Knox, McGlothan, Ouedraogo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|26
|39
|—
|65
|Grand Canyon
|13
|41
|—
|54
A_7,414 (7,000).
