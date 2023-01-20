TARLETON ST. (10-9)
Gaddy 0-2 0-0 0, Bogues 3-7 2-3 8, Daniel 1-6 1-2 3, Williams 6-12 1-1 14, Hicks 4-14 6-8 14, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Rushin 1-3 1-1 3, Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 0-1 4, McDavid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 12-18 47.
SEATTLE (15-4)
Chatfield 0-4 0-0 0, Udenyi 2-6 0-0 4, Schumacher 4-9 2-2 13, Tyson 4-14 2-2 12, Grigsby 6-9 0-0 13, Williamson 3-5 0-0 6, Dawson 1-5 8-8 11, Levis 1-3 0-0 3, Rajkovic 1-2 0-0 2, Reiley 1-1 0-0 3, Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 12-12 67.
Halftime_Seattle 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 1-13 (Williams 1-3, Bogues 0-1, Jones 0-1, Daniel 0-2, Smith 0-2, Hicks 0-4), Seattle 9-30 (Schumacher 3-5, Tyson 2-11, Reiley 1-1, Grigsby 1-2, Levis 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Lloyd 0-1, Williamson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 29 (Williams 8), Seattle 41 (Grigsby 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 5 (Hicks 3), Seattle 15 (Udenyi 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 15, Seattle 19. A_901 (999).
