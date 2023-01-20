FGFTReb
TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gaddy60-20-01-1000
Bogues363-72-30-4028
Daniel371-61-21-3243
Williams356-121-10-80214
Hicks394-146-81-63314
Smith160-51-20-3011
Rushin151-31-10-1023
Booker70-00-00-2000
Hopkins30-10-00-0000
Jones32-30-11-1004
McDavid20-00-00-0010
Totals20017-5312-184-2951547

Percentages: FG .321, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Williams 1-3, Bogues 0-1, Jones 0-1, Daniel 0-2, Smith 0-2, Hicks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniel, Gaddy, Hicks).

Turnovers: 11 (Booker 2, Gaddy 2, Hicks 2, Williams 2, Daniel, Rushin).

Steals: 6 (Hicks 4, Smith 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield130-40-02-3020
Udenyi162-60-03-7544
Schumacher344-92-20-12313
Tyson344-142-21-71112
Grigsby316-90-01-90313
Williamson253-50-00-4236
Dawson241-58-80-23211
Levis101-30-00-1103
Rajkovic61-20-01-3102
Reiley61-10-00-2013
Lloyd10-10-00-2000
Totals20023-5912-128-41151967

Percentages: FG .390, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Schumacher 3-5, Tyson 2-11, Reiley 1-1, Grigsby 1-2, Levis 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Lloyd 0-1, Williamson 0-2, Chatfield 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Williamson).

Turnovers: 10 (Schumacher 3, Rajkovic 2, Tyson 2, Dawson, Grigsby, Williamson).

Steals: 8 (Schumacher 4, Chatfield, Dawson, Grigsby, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.222547
Seattle244367

A_901 (999).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

