|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|3
|8
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|J.Abreu dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.223
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.129
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|4
|9
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|T.France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Raleigh dh-c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.230
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|a-Trammell ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Caballero 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Houston
|000
|210
|002_5
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|07x_7
|12
|1
a-walked for Murphy in the 8th.
E_Peña (2), Murphy (1), Kelenic (1). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Meyers 2 (6), Alvarez (6), Peña 2 (9), Murphy (3), Crawford (8), Caballero (3). RBIs_Tucker (23), Peña (18), Alvarez (31), Meyers 2 (10), Crawford 3 (14), Caballero 2 (4), Rodríguez (14), Kelenic (16). SF_Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Dubón, Diaz 2); Seattle 4 (T.France, Hernández 2, Suárez). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Seattle 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Rodríguez. GIDP_Tucker, Rodríguez.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Dubón, Hensley); Seattle 1 (Crawford, T.France).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.France
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|84
|0.00
|Maton, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.06
|Neris, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.93
|Montero, L, 0-1, BS, 1-3
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|28
|5.27
|Stanek
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|19
|5.56
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|84
|4.70
|Then
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Saucedo, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Sewald
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-1. HBP_J.France (Kelenic).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:35. A_40,328 (47,929).
