HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3359538
Dubón 2b512001.297
Bregman 3b400000.202
Alvarez lf311111.265
J.Abreu dh200022.223
Tucker rf311100.278
Peña ss413101.252
Diaz c400000.229
Hensley 1b400002.129
Meyers cf412201.267

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35712749
Rodríguez cf511101.215
T.France 1b503000.252
Kelenic lf401102.300
Suárez 3b310021.232
Raleigh dh-c412001.228
Hernández rf411001.223
Crawford ss311310.230
Murphy c302001.211
a-Trammell ph010010.182
Sewald p000000---
Wong 2b200001.190
Caballero 2b211201.267

Houston000210002_591
Seattle00000007x_7121

a-walked for Murphy in the 8th.

E_Peña (2), Murphy (1), Kelenic (1). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Meyers 2 (6), Alvarez (6), Peña 2 (9), Murphy (3), Crawford (8), Caballero (3). RBIs_Tucker (23), Peña (18), Alvarez (31), Meyers 2 (10), Crawford 3 (14), Caballero 2 (4), Rodríguez (14), Kelenic (16). SF_Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Dubón, Diaz 2); Seattle 4 (T.France, Hernández 2, Suárez). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Seattle 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Rodríguez. GIDP_Tucker, Rodríguez.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Dubón, Hensley); Seattle 1 (Crawford, T.France).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.France530015840.00
Maton, H, 1110002131.06
Neris, H, 3110011161.93
Montero, L, 0-1, BS, 1-32-334411285.27
Stanek1-343310195.56
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales663334844.70
Then100000100.00
Saucedo, W, 1-010000290.00
Sewald132202203.50

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-1. HBP_J.France (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:35. A_40,328 (47,929).

