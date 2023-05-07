HoustonSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33595Totals357127
Dubón 2b5120Rodríguez cf5111
Bregman 3b4000T.France 1b5030
Alvarez lf3111Kelenic lf4011
J.Abreu dh2000Suárez 3b3100
Tucker rf3111Raleigh dh-c4120
Peña ss4131Hernández rf4110
Diaz c4000Crawford ss3113
Hensley 1b4000Murphy c3020
Meyers cf4122Trammell ph0100
Sewald p0000
Wong 2b2000
Caballero 2b2112

Houston0002100025
Seattle00000007x7

E_Peña (2), Murphy (1), Kelenic (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Meyers 2 (6), Alvarez (6), Peña 2 (9), Murphy (3), Crawford (8), Caballero (3). SF_Tucker (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
J.France530015
Maton H,1110002
Neris H,3110011
Montero L,0-1 BS,1-32-334411
Stanek1-343310
Seattle
Gonzales663334
Then100000
Saucedo W,1-0100002
Sewald132202

HBP_J.France (Kelenic).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:35. A_40,328 (47,929).

