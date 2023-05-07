|Houston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.France 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Raleigh dh-c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Hensley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Trammell ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caballero 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Houston
|000
|210
|002
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|000
|07x
|—
|7
E_Peña (2), Murphy (1), Kelenic (1). DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Meyers 2 (6), Alvarez (6), Peña 2 (9), Murphy (3), Crawford (8), Caballero (3). SF_Tucker (3).
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
HBP_J.France (Kelenic).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:35. A_40,328 (47,929).
