|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|1
|9
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Winker lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.234
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.157
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.131
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Haggerty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|3
|8
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.322
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.197
|Seattle
|600
|000
|100_7
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|200_3
|5
|0
LOB_Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B_Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR_Suárez (18), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Kelenic (4), off Cole; Winker (10), off Peralta; Higashioka (6), off Castillo. RBIs_Suárez 3 (57), Santana (37), Kelenic 2 (12), Winker (38), Kiner-Falefa (32), Higashioka 2 (18). SB_Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Winker); New York 2 (Benintendi, Donaldson). RISP_Seattle 1 for 2; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Crawford, Frazier.
DP_New York 2 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|8
|109
|4.05
|Borucki
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.56
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.66
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.53
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 9-4
|6
|7
|6
|6
|1
|8
|103
|3.56
|Peralta
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.48
|Loáisiga
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6.38
|Marinaccio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6.15
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:47. A_42,169 (47,309).
