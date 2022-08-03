SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35710719
Frazier 2b412000.250
Winker lf321110.227
Suárez 3b411301.234
Santana 1b412102.209
Crawford ss412001.262
Lewis dh400003.157
Kelenic cf411201.131
Torrens c400000.202
Haggerty rf401001.303

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3135338
Rizzo 1b400001.227
LeMahieu 3b300010.289
Carpenter rf301011.322
Donaldson dh400002.220
Benintendi lf310010.305
Torres 2b400002.254
Hicks cf400001.223
Kiner-Falefa ss312100.275
Higashioka c312201.197

Seattle600000100_7100
New York010000200_350

LOB_Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B_Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR_Suárez (18), off Cole; Santana (10), off Cole; Kelenic (4), off Cole; Winker (10), off Peralta; Higashioka (6), off Castillo. RBIs_Suárez 3 (57), Santana (37), Kelenic 2 (12), Winker (38), Kiner-Falefa (32), Higashioka 2 (18). SB_Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Winker); New York 2 (Benintendi, Donaldson). RISP_Seattle 1 for 2; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Hicks. GIDP_Crawford, Frazier.

DP_New York 2 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 1-062-3533381094.05
Borucki1-30000034.56
Festa10000093.66
Sewald10000092.53
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 9-46766181033.56
Peralta2-32110052.48
Loáisiga1-30000026.38
Marinaccio110001142.08
Trivino10000086.15

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:47. A_42,169 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you