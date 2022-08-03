SeattleNew York
Frazier 2b4120Rizzo 1b4000
Winker lf3211LeMahieu 3b3000
Suárez 3b4113Carpenter rf3010
Santana 1b4121Donaldson dh4000
Crawford ss4120Benintendi lf3100
Lewis dh4000Torres 2b4000
Kelenic cf4112Hicks cf4000
Torrens c4000Kiner-Falefa ss3121
Haggerty rf4010Higashioka c3122

Seattle6000001007
New York0100002003

DP_Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B_Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR_Suárez (18), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Winker (10), Higashioka (6). SB_Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Castillo W,1-062-353338
Borucki1-300000
Festa100000
Sewald100000
New York
Cole L,9-4676618
Peralta2-321100
Loáisiga1-300000
Marinaccio110001
Trivino100000

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:47. A_42,169 (47,309).

