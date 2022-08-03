|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Haggerty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Seattle
|600
|000
|100
|—
|7
|New York
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
DP_Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 2, New York 4. 2B_Carpenter (9), Higashioka (5). HR_Suárez (18), Santana (10), Kelenic (4), Winker (10), Higashioka (6). SB_Benintendi (6), Frazier (7).
|6
|7
|6
|6
|1
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:47. A_42,169 (47,309).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
