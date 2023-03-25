|Seattle
|2
|1
|4
|—
|7
|Nashville
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Seattle, Sprong 19 (Tanev, Donato), 3:13. 2, Seattle, Tolvanen 16 (McCann, Bjorkstrand), 17:37 (pp). Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Evangelista (Delay of Game), 3:13; Eberle, SEA (Tripping), 5:46; Geekie, SEA (Holding), 10:48; Nashville bench, served by Tomasino (Interference), 14:10; Sissons, NSH (Roughing), 14:10; Dunn, SEA (Roughing), 14:10; Duchene, NSH (Slashing), 16:30.
Second Period_3, Nashville, Barrie 12 (Tomasino, Duchene), 1:43. 4, Seattle, Tolvanen 17, 17:16. Penalties_Gourde, SEA (Hooking), 1:57; Foote, NSH (Slashing), 10:21.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Duchene 22 (Tomasino, Barrie), 0:53. 6, Seattle, Larsson 7 (McCann, Dunn), 3:37. 7, Seattle, Beniers 20 (Dunn, Eberle), 8:13. 8, Seattle, McCann 35, 10:47. 9, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 17 (Gourde), 12:35. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 13-16-10_39. Nashville 1-10-5_16.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 3.
Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 14-12-4 (16 shots-14 saves). Nashville, Saros 28-20-7 (39-32).
A_17,335 (17,113). T_2:25.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Ben O'Quinn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.