CAL BAPTIST (8-7)
Wade 1-2 1-2 3, Tr.Armstrong 2-6 0-0 6, Ta.Armstrong 2-4 2-3 6, Quintana 3-11 1-2 9, Battin 5-10 2-3 13, Goodrick 3-6 3-4 10, Tchoukuiengo 2-3 1-2 6, Nottage 3-9 0-0 9, Ighoefe 1-3 1-1 3, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-17 65.
SEATTLE (10-4)
Chatfield 2-4 0-0 4, Udenyi 5-11 1-2 11, Schumacher 3-11 4-5 11, Tyson 7-13 2-2 20, Grigsby 4-9 2-2 10, Williamson 3-6 0-0 8, Dawson 2-2 0-0 5, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0, Levis 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 27-57 9-12 71.
Halftime_Seattle 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Cal Baptist 10-30 (Nottage 3-6, Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-10, Goodrick 1-1, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Battin 1-4, Ta.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1), Seattle 8-23 (Tyson 4-9, Williamson 2-4, Dawson 1-1, Schumacher 1-5, Chatfield 0-1, Grigsby 0-3). Rebounds_Cal Baptist 30 (Battin 9), Seattle 36 (Grigsby 10). Assists_Cal Baptist 14 (Ta.Armstrong 4), Seattle 10 (Grigsby, Williamson, Dawson, Rajkovic 2). Total Fouls_Cal Baptist 18, Seattle 17. A_767 (999).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.