FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wade161-21-20-3033
Tr.Armstrong202-60-01-2016
Ta.Armstrong272-42-30-4436
Quintana333-111-20-0309
Battin235-102-34-91313
Goodrick313-63-40-62010
Tchoukuiengo202-31-20-0236
Nottage143-90-01-1129
Ighoefe81-31-10-4013
Washington70-20-00-1120
Stone10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5611-176-30141865

Percentages: FG .393, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Nottage 3-6, Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-10, Goodrick 1-1, Tchoukuiengo 1-2, Battin 1-4, Ta.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Battin, Ighoefe).

Turnovers: 12 (Ta.Armstrong 4, Tchoukuiengo 3, Battin 2, Goodrick, Quintana, Wade).

Steals: 3 (Battin, Ta.Armstrong, Tchoukuiengo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield202-40-00-4044
Udenyi275-111-22-41111
Schumacher323-114-51-70211
Tyson287-132-20-41320
Grigsby364-92-21-102310
Williamson243-60-01-5238
Dawson132-20-00-0205
Rajkovic130-00-01-2200
Levis71-10-10-0012
Totals20027-579-126-36101771

Percentages: FG .474, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Tyson 4-9, Williamson 2-4, Dawson 1-1, Schumacher 1-5, Chatfield 0-1, Grigsby 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Udenyi).

Turnovers: 12 (Chatfield 2, Grigsby 2, Schumacher 2, Tyson 2, Williamson 2, Dawson, Udenyi).

Steals: 5 (Schumacher 3, Chatfield, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Baptist333265
Seattle373471

A_767 (999).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

