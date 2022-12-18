ALCORN ST. (3-8)
Kendall 7-14 5-8 19, Joshua 4-14 0-0 8, McQuarter 3-9 4-6 10, Thorn 3-9 0-0 7, Wade 2-7 0-0 4, Montgomery 3-10 0-0 6, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 9-14 58.
SEATTLE (8-2)
Chatfield 2-3 0-0 6, Udenyi 2-3 1-2 5, Schumacher 2-9 4-4 9, Tyson 5-10 0-1 13, Grigsby 3-9 2-4 9, Dawson 4-8 2-3 13, Williamson 2-4 0-0 5, Reiley 2-2 2-3 6, Pandza 1-3 0-0 3, Rajkovic 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 24-53 11-18 72.
Halftime_Alcorn St. 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 1-16 (Thorn 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Wade 0-2, Joshua 0-4, Montgomery 0-5), Seattle 13-32 (Dawson 3-6, Tyson 3-6, Chatfield 2-3, Pandza 1-2, Rajkovic 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Grigsby 1-5, Schumacher 1-6). Fouled Out_Montgomery. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 30 (Kendall 12), Seattle 31 (Tyson 8). Assists_Alcorn St. 6 (Joshua 2), Seattle 18 (Schumacher, Grigsby 6). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 19, Seattle 18. A_780 (999).
