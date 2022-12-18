FGFTReb
ALCORN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kendall277-145-88-120319
Joshua354-140-01-5238
McQuarter303-94-60-10010
Thorn243-90-01-3037
Wade312-70-01-5104
Montgomery193-100-01-2156
Anderson130-10-00-1010
S.Walker112-40-00-0104
Pajeaud80-10-00-1110
Carter20-00-00-0030
Totals20024-699-1412-3061958

Percentages: FG .348, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Thorn 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Wade 0-2, Joshua 0-4, Montgomery 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, McQuarter).

Turnovers: 8 (Joshua 2, Kendall 2, Carter, McQuarter, Thorn, Wade).

Steals: 7 (Thorn 3, Wade 2, Anderson, Joshua).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield152-30-00-0136
Udenyi202-31-20-3245
Schumacher352-94-40-4629
Tyson305-100-11-80213
Grigsby343-92-45-7629
Dawson234-82-30-21013
Williamson162-40-01-3225
Reiley112-22-31-2016
Pandza91-30-00-1023
Rajkovic71-20-10-1003
Totals20024-5311-188-31181872

Percentages: FG .453, FT .611.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Dawson 3-6, Tyson 3-6, Chatfield 2-3, Pandza 1-2, Rajkovic 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Grigsby 1-5, Schumacher 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Chatfield 2, Grigsby 2, Tyson, Udenyi, Williamson).

Turnovers: 16 (Schumacher 5, Tyson 4, Grigsby 3, Pandza 2, Rajkovic, Udenyi).

Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Udenyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alcorn St.312758
Seattle294372

A_780 (999).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

