|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALCORN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kendall
|27
|7-14
|5-8
|8-12
|0
|3
|19
|Joshua
|35
|4-14
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|8
|McQuarter
|30
|3-9
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|0
|10
|Thorn
|24
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|7
|Wade
|31
|2-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|4
|Montgomery
|19
|3-10
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|6
|Anderson
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Walker
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Pajeaud
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Carter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-69
|9-14
|12-30
|6
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .348, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Thorn 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Wade 0-2, Joshua 0-4, Montgomery 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, McQuarter).
Turnovers: 8 (Joshua 2, Kendall 2, Carter, McQuarter, Thorn, Wade).
Steals: 7 (Thorn 3, Wade 2, Anderson, Joshua).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Udenyi
|20
|2-3
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Schumacher
|35
|2-9
|4-4
|0-4
|6
|2
|9
|Tyson
|30
|5-10
|0-1
|1-8
|0
|2
|13
|Grigsby
|34
|3-9
|2-4
|5-7
|6
|2
|9
|Dawson
|23
|4-8
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|0
|13
|Williamson
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|5
|Reiley
|11
|2-2
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Pandza
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Rajkovic
|7
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|11-18
|8-31
|18
|18
|72
Percentages: FG .453, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Dawson 3-6, Tyson 3-6, Chatfield 2-3, Pandza 1-2, Rajkovic 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Grigsby 1-5, Schumacher 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Chatfield 2, Grigsby 2, Tyson, Udenyi, Williamson).
Turnovers: 16 (Schumacher 5, Tyson 4, Grigsby 3, Pandza 2, Rajkovic, Udenyi).
Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Udenyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alcorn St.
|31
|27
|—
|58
|Seattle
|29
|43
|—
|72
A_780 (999).
