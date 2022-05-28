NEW YORK (71)
Allen 3-12 4-4 11, Howard 8-14 0-0 19, Dolson 3-7 4-4 11, Ionescu 3-12 0-0 8, Whitcomb 3-9 0-0 8, Onyenwere 0-0 0-0 0, Xu 3-9 6-6 12, Dangerfield 1-7 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 14-14 71.
SEATTLE (79)
G.Williams 2-10 0-2 4, Stewart 7-19 15-18 31, Lavender 4-8 0-0 8, January 4-7 0-0 11, Loyd 7-22 5-5 21, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, K.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 25-72 22-27 79.
|New York
|14
|10
|27
|16
|4
|—
|71
|Seattle
|17
|17
|18
|15
|12
|—
|79
3-Point Goals_New York 9-32 (Howard 3-5, Whitcomb 2-7, Ionescu 2-8, Dolson 1-1, Allen 1-8, Dangerfield 0-3), Seattle 7-24 (January 3-4, Loyd 2-7, Stewart 2-7, Lavender 0-1, G.Williams 0-2, Prince 0-3). Fouled Out_New York 3 (Dolson, Howard, Whitcomb), Seattle None. Rebounds_New York 50 (Howard 9), Seattle 38 (G.Williams, Lavender, Stewart 9). Assists_New York 19 (Whitcomb 8), Seattle 16 (Prince, Stewart 4). Total Fouls_New York 27, Seattle 15. A_10,001 (15,354)
