|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW YORK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|39:51
|3-12
|4-4
|0-7
|3
|2
|11
|Howard
|29:31
|8-14
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|6
|19
|Dolson
|31:39
|3-7
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|6
|11
|Ionescu
|36:56
|3-12
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|1
|8
|Whitcomb
|28:54
|3-9
|0-0
|1-8
|8
|6
|8
|Dangerfield
|25:53
|1-7
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|4
|2
|Xu
|18:44
|3-9
|6-6
|6-8
|0
|0
|12
|Onyenwere
|10:32
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Durr
|2:57
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225:00
|24-71
|14-14
|15-50
|19
|27
|71
Percentages: FG .338, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Howard 3-5, Whitcomb 2-7, Ionescu 2-8, Dolson 1-1, Allen 1-8, Dangerfield 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 3, Dolson 2, Ionescu).
Turnovers: 21 (Allen 4, Howard 4, Dangerfield 3, Dolson 3, Ionescu 3, Whitcomb 3, Durr).
Steals: 5 (Howard 2, Allen, Dolson, Durr).
Technical Fouls: Liberty, 5:24 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stewart
|39:47
|7-19
|15-18
|2-9
|4
|3
|31
|G.Williams
|36:25
|2-10
|0-2
|2-9
|1
|1
|4
|Lavender
|28:36
|4-8
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|1
|8
|January
|31:33
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|Loyd
|42:33
|7-22
|5-5
|2-4
|2
|1
|21
|Prince
|28:59
|0-4
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|2
|2
|Gray
|13:07
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|5
|2
|K.Williams
|3:59
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|225:00
|25-72
|22-27
|9-38
|16
|15
|79
Percentages: FG .347, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (January 3-4, Loyd 2-7, Stewart 2-7, Lavender 0-1, G.Williams 0-2, Prince 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (G.Williams 3, Loyd, Stewart).
Turnovers: 11 (Loyd 3, Stewart 3, G.Williams 2, Gray, Lavender, Prince).
Steals: 13 (G.Williams 6, Stewart 3, Prince 2, January, Loyd).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New York
|14
|10
|27
|16
|4
|—
|71
|Seattle
|17
|17
|18
|15
|12
|—
|79
A_10,001 (15,354).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.