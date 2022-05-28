FGFTReb
NEW YORKMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen39:513-124-40-73211
Howard29:318-140-03-90619
Dolson31:393-74-41-42611
Ionescu36:563-120-02-8318
Whitcomb28:543-90-01-8868
Dangerfield25:531-70-02-6342
Xu18:443-96-66-80012
Onyenwere10:320-00-00-0010
Durr2:570-10-00-0010
Totals225:0024-7114-1415-50192771

Percentages: FG .338, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Howard 3-5, Whitcomb 2-7, Ionescu 2-8, Dolson 1-1, Allen 1-8, Dangerfield 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 3, Dolson 2, Ionescu).

Turnovers: 21 (Allen 4, Howard 4, Dangerfield 3, Dolson 3, Ionescu 3, Whitcomb 3, Durr).

Steals: 5 (Howard 2, Allen, Dolson, Durr).

Technical Fouls: Liberty, 5:24 first.

FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stewart39:477-1915-182-94331
G.Williams36:252-100-22-9114
Lavender28:364-80-02-9018
January31:334-70-00-02211
Loyd42:337-225-52-42121
Prince28:590-42-20-4422
Gray13:071-20-01-3152
K.Williams3:590-00-00-0200
Totals225:0025-7222-279-38161579

Percentages: FG .347, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (January 3-4, Loyd 2-7, Stewart 2-7, Lavender 0-1, G.Williams 0-2, Prince 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (G.Williams 3, Loyd, Stewart).

Turnovers: 11 (Loyd 3, Stewart 3, G.Williams 2, Gray, Lavender, Prince).

Steals: 13 (G.Williams 6, Stewart 3, Prince 2, January, Loyd).

Technical Fouls: None.

New York14102716471
Seattle171718151279

A_10,001 (15,354).

