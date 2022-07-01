|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|7
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Laureano rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.244
|Brown 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Piscotty dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bolt cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Neuse 3b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Allen 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Machín ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|2
|7
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.180
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.199
|Frazier dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Upton ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Moore ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.168
|Haggerty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Oakland
|001
|030
|011_6
|11
|1
|Seattle
|101
|240
|00x_8
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Allen in the 8th. b-flied out for Frazier in the 8th.
E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), off Gilbert; Laureano (3), off Gilbert; Laureano (4), off Sewald; Rodríguez (13), off Martinez; Moore (4), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus (17), Laureano 4 (13), Neuse (19), Toro 2 (20), Rodríguez (39), Moore 2 (12), Raleigh 2 (23). SF_Toro. S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Machín, Brown 4); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 5.
DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Andrus, Kemp).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 1-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|3
|83
|6.30
|Puk
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|33
|2.53
|Snead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.36
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 9-3
|6
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|100
|2.66
|Muñoz, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.77
|Castillo
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.82
|Sewald, S, 8-10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-2, Muñoz 2-0. HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).
