OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37611627
Kemp lf411001.218
Laureano rf522402.244
Brown 1b500001.225
Piscotty dh501002.231
Murphy c411000.217
Bolt cf400001.000
Andrus ss311110.229
Neuse 3b303110.244
Allen 2b312000.250
a-Machín ph-2b100000.000

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3189727
Rodríguez cf321101.272
Winker lf412000.235
Suárez 3b300012.234
Santana 1b411002.211
Toro 2b311200.180
Raleigh c412200.199
Frazier dh311000.223
b-Upton ph-dh100000.125
Moore ss311211.168
Haggerty rf300001.273

Oakland001030011_6111
Seattle10124000x_891

a-grounded out for Allen in the 8th. b-flied out for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), off Gilbert; Laureano (3), off Gilbert; Laureano (4), off Sewald; Rodríguez (13), off Martinez; Moore (4), off Martinez. RBIs_Andrus (17), Laureano 4 (13), Neuse (19), Toro 2 (20), Rodríguez (39), Moore 2 (12), Raleigh 2 (23). SF_Toro. S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Machín, Brown 4); Seattle 1 (Moore). RISP_Oakland 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 5.

DP_Oakland 1 (Murphy, Kemp, Andrus, Kemp).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 1-142-377723836.30
Puk21-311004332.53
Snead110000157.36
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 9-36844131002.66
Muñoz, H, 6100001163.77
Castillo121110174.82
Sewald, S, 8-10111103202.83

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-2, Muñoz 2-0. HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you