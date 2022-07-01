OaklandSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376116Totals31897
Kemp lf4110Rodríguez cf3211
Laureano rf5224Winker lf4120
Brown 1b5000Suárez 3b3000
Piscotty dh5010Santana 1b4110
Murphy c4110Toro 2b3112
Bolt cf4000Raleigh c4122
Andrus ss3111Frazier dh3110
Neuse 3b3031Upton ph-dh1000
Allen 2b3120Moore ss3112
Machín ph-2b1000Haggerty rf3000

Oakland0010300116
Seattle10124000x8

E_Allen (4), Gilbert (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Winker (13), Raleigh (8). 3B_Raleigh (1). HR_Andrus (4), Laureano 2 (4), Rodríguez (13), Moore (4). SF_Toro (3). S_Kemp (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Martinez L,1-142-377723
Puk21-311004
Snead110000
Seattle
Gilbert W,9-3684413
Muñoz H,6100001
Castillo121110
Sewald S,8-10111103

Gilbert pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Martinez (Rodríguez).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:53. A_20,860 (47,929).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you